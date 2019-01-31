State’s G.O on minority institutions quashed by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a government order mandating minority institutions to admit 50 per cent of minority students every year to retain minority status. The order dated April 5 last year, introduced the new rule for grant of minority status to educational institutions, which was opposed by over 140 institutions.

Justice T Raja while hearing the petition moved by the Institute of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, said that the State government does not have the power to pass such an order in connection with minority status of educational institutions under the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act.

The petition said the government order suffers from executive mala-fide indirectly depriving the minority status to the educational institutions established and administered by the minority community by imposing a burdensome and impractical condition, modifying the principles.

In the absence of any complaint from the minority community that Christian students belonging to such a community have been denied admission in a minority institution, there was no basis for the G.O.

There cannot be a common rule throughout the State to admit a minimum of 50% minority students in the State, as a condition precedent for minority status, while the Christian population was only 6.1% in the demography of the State, the petitioner said.

“The Supreme Court has time and again held that the minority institutions gain their minority character because they were established and administered by the minority community and not because of the number of minority students admitted therein. If the minority status was linked to the ratio of admission of minority students, it will be fluctuating in minority character/status, each year, the petitioner argued.

