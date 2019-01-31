Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 71st death anniversary

The leaders paid floral tributes at his memorial on Marina. At Raj Bhavan, the governor garlanded Gandhiji’s statue. 

Published: 31st January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial on Marina on Wednesday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and State ministers on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, to mark his 71st death anniversary.  

Later, at the secretariat, the Chief Minister, deputy chief minister and ministers paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parade grounds.

After this, the CM read out the anti-untouchability pledge and the IAS officers, secretariat employees and workers gathered there, repeated the same.

Meanwhile, around 100 Congress cadre gathered at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan under the leadership of Kumari Ananthan, former state president, and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary.

