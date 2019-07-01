Chennai water crisis: Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi slams Tamil Nadu government, politicians and people

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday blamed the “poor governance”, “corrupt” politicians, “indifferent” bureaucrats and “selfish” people of Tamil Nadu for Chennai’s water crisis. She warned such a crisis could hit the Union Territory too. Bedi made the comments on a WhatsApp group with journalists.

The L-G has had a contentious relationship with the UT’s elected government which accuses her of intefering in administration. On Sunday, she shared photographs published in a English daily on the crisis in Chennai in the group and said, “A question with possible answers: India’s sixth largest city Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry.

The same city was in floods due to copious rains just four years back.” “Where is the problem? Answer: Poor governance, corrupt politics, indifferent bureaucracy, with highly selfish and cowardly attitude of the people,” she said on the group. Interestingly, she tweeted the same message, but in Hindi. “Refreshing your memory... This collective effort is the need of the hour everywhere.

This effort may not have spared Puducherry of a similar crisis... An analysis or a study alone can confirm,” she said, sharing videos of Green Puducherry and Water Rich Puducherry works. On Twitter, she highlighted these efforts in the context of Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat address.