JK Tripathy assumes office as new DGP of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: JK Tripathy took charge as Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday afternoon. He succeeds TK Rajendran whose tenure after a two-year extension in 2o17 ended. A farewell parade was held for Rajendran at Rajarathinam Stadium later in the evening. Tripathy thanked the government for giving him the opportunity and said he will strive to maintain law and order and reduce crime in the state.

As a customary farewell gesture, senior police officers pulled Rajendran’s vehicle using a rope up to the gate and gave him a warm send off. Almost all senior police officers in the State were present at the farewell parade. Rajendran inspected a parade and speaking on the occasion, he said, “It is the duty of police to protect people. It is also important that petitioners who come to police station are treated with respect and their problems solved as soon as possible sincerely.

“Your honesty and true actions will give the name and fame you deserve,” Rajendran who had served the police for 35 years, said.The new Director-General of Police handed over a memento to Rajendran on behalf of Tamil Nadu police.

He said, “Since the day I met him as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Kanniyakumari, I have seen him with the same vigour.” Chennai city police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said the outgoing Director-General of Police is known for his way of approach to police and the public.

K Shanmugam takes charge as Chief Secretary

K Shanmugam, Senior IAS officer, assumed office as Chief Secretary of TN on Sunday. Shanmugam belongs to 1985 IAS batch and was serving as finance secretary for the last nine years.