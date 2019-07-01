Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court judge seeks cooperation of lawyers

A Madras High Court judge GR  Swaminathan has sought cooperation of advocates in speedy disposal of cases.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Madras High Court judge GR  Swaminathan has sought cooperation of advocates in speedy disposal of cases.

In a letter addressed to Bar on June 27, he urged advocates to not take more than one adjournment and asked them to prepare proper synopsis with dates and events and relevant citations to be passed on to the court officer a day in advance.

“How can you assist me more is a question that I want you to pose to yourself. Once my roster is announced, you can immediately be ready by contacting your clients. You need not wait for the case to be listed and then tell me in the court that you want adjournment. You have to get ready with instructions from your clients.

“I believe I can write a good judgment only if your advocacy is good. Bad advocacy will breed only bad judgment. I am critically dependent on you.” The two-page letter also speaks about disposal of cases. 
The judge has apologised by expressing his inability to pass judgements in 75 cases that have been reserved. 

“Many of my orders have been too cryptic. I request the Bar to appreciate that since pendency is heavy, I was more bent on disposals and I could not afford to write long orders. But then, the essential facts ought to have been stated. There is no excuse for skipping them over. Since I find it very difficult to correct the draft orders, there has been undue delay in dispatching the order copies. I hope to evolve a mechanism to overcome the shortcomings,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp