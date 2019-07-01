Home States Tamil Nadu

Speeding luxury car mows down two garment workers in Tamil Nadu

Two garment workers were killed after a speeding luxury car hit them on Annaiputhur Road near Avinashi.

Car Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Two garment workers were killed after a speeding luxury car hit them on Annaiputhur Road near Avinashi. Though the car sped away after the accident, the man driving it was later arrested. The accident reportedly occurred around 9 pm. Muthunayagam (60) of Kunathur was driving a scooter and Maruthasalam (42) of Anaiputhur was walking home.

The luxury car (Jaguar), driven by Vipen (29) – son of a garment factory owner, hit Muthunayagam; the man was thrown off his two-wheeler upon impact. Racing further, the car ran over Maruthasalam and sped away.

While passersby took Muthunayagam and Maruthasalam to the nearest hospital, a few bikers chased after the car that eventually moved to a residential apartment near Annaiputhur. Both the men died in the hospital. The police later arrested Vipen after a protest from the people on the road. 

