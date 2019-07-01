Home States Tamil Nadu

With looming water crisis, mid-day meal cooks in Tamil Nadu do their bit

A teacher of a government school in Virudhachalam said cooks were facing enormous difficulties in fetching water.

Published: 01st July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu mid day meal

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Dhanalakshmi is not a teacher, but she plays a crucial role in bringing children to the government school in Nallur. A mid-day meal cook, she has been forced to change her routine after summer kicked in. Dhanalakshmi’s morning chores usually begin with collecting water for her house, but with water scarcity affecting most parts, she now has to fetch water for mid-day meal too.

READ: These children in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore fetch water at home and school

“Like me, several mid-day meal cooks are walking long distances to fetch water. However, we use only purified water for cooking meals,” says Dhanalakshmi. Over one lakh students are dependent on free mid-day meals at government schools in Virudhachalam, Nallur and Managalur.

A teacher of a government school in Virudhachalam said cooks were facing enormous difficulties in fetching water. An official of the Education department said, “So far, we have not received any information on difficulties faced by cooks. We will look into the matter and appraise the collector.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu mid day meal water crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp