Contempt case against four for threatening judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against four persons, who allegedly threatened the Additional District Munsif and in-charge Judicial Magistrate, Cheyyur in Tiruvannamalai district.

A division bench took the proceedings against V Senthil Kumar, P U Venkatesan, S Raghupathy and Munaivar S S Jainudeen, on the basis of a criminal complaint lodged with the police.

It is alleged that when the Judicial officer, Jai Shankar was in court on December 5, 2016, the four abused him for not passing orders in their favour. They threatened that he could not continue anymore in Cheyyur. After a discreet enquiry, which came to the conclusion that the acts of the persons concerned, prima facie, amounted to criminal contempt and recommended initiation of action.