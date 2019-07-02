Disburse full scholarship due to SC/ST students: High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to disburse before August 30 full scholarship of Rs 85,000 each to SC/ST students who had joined the engineering colleges under the management quota before a GO issued in August 2017, which reduced scholarship on par with those who got admission under the government quota, came into force.

If the government wants to prefer any appeal against this order it is at liberty to do so, but as on date it is bound by this order and it cannot delay the payment any further.

If it has any doubt regarding the date of joining of the students it can call for the records, verify the same and disperse scholarship money.

In any event, none of the candidates who are entitled for the scholarships shall be deprived beyond August 30, Justice G Jayachandran has said.