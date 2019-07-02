Home States Tamil Nadu

Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls from sky, lands in agriculture field in Coimbatore

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky.

Published: 02nd July 2019

Parts of a fuel tank belonging to a Tejas aircraft from Sulur Indian Air Force station burst during a training session and fell in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Coimbatore on 2 July 2019. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE (Tamil Nadu): A fuel tank fell off from a Tejas aircraft, which was on a sortie, into an agricultural field in the city's outskirts early Tuesday, police said.

Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky.

It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

IAF officials said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

