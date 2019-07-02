Home States Tamil Nadu

Kayalaham to become a brand soon

The Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) is toying with the idea of venturing into sale of fish and develop Kayalaham as a brand.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) is toying with the idea of venturing into sale of fish and develop Kayalaham as a brand.

S Felix, Vice-Chancellor of TNJFU, told Express that within a month Kayalaham first commercial outlet will be set up at Madhavaram. There are plans for two more outlets at Tiruchy and Thanjavur. The university had opened Kayalaham outlet on a pilot basis on the Fisheries College and Research Institute campus, Ponneri in 2017. At the proposed outlets, fish and products produced by colleges functioning under the university will be sold. The university have standardised around 25 varieties, including dry fish and pickles.

 “We aim to make Kayalaham as famous a brand as Aavin,” said the V-C. According to university officials along with generating revenue, Kayalaham project will also encourage people to consume more fish. Adding to it, will also provide exposure to students to start their own venture. “Our outlets will provide quality and indigenous breeds,” said another official. The incubation centres and fish breeding centres will help in ensuring supply to these retail counters.

Comments

