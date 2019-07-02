Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC nominates lawyer to check water extraction

The State government shall issue a notification through the print media directing all tanker lorry owners to register under the Act voluntarily. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has nominated advocate L Chandrakumar as Advocate-Commissioner and directed him to inspect places where groundwater is extracted for commercial purposes in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. 

A division bench gave the direction while passing further interim orders on a batch of PILs alleging illegal extraction of water for commercial purposes and thereby causing acute water shortage. The bench directed Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to furnish details of tankers registered under the Chennai Metro Area Groundwater (Regulation) Act. 

The judges also directed all Collectors to furnish details of tankers registered with them. The State government shall issue a notification through the print media directing all tanker lorry owners to register under the Act voluntarily. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court water shortage water crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp