Madras HC nominates lawyer to check water extraction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has nominated advocate L Chandrakumar as Advocate-Commissioner and directed him to inspect places where groundwater is extracted for commercial purposes in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.

A division bench gave the direction while passing further interim orders on a batch of PILs alleging illegal extraction of water for commercial purposes and thereby causing acute water shortage. The bench directed Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to furnish details of tankers registered under the Chennai Metro Area Groundwater (Regulation) Act.

The judges also directed all Collectors to furnish details of tankers registered with them. The State government shall issue a notification through the print media directing all tanker lorry owners to register under the Act voluntarily.