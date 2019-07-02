Make healthcare universal, affordable: Guv Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council is in the process of starting online registrations for UG and PG certificates, said Dr K Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Medical Council.



The Council presented Doctors’ Day Medical Excellence awards 2019 to 10 doctors who have done exemplary service in the field of medicine on National Doctors’ Day on Monday.

Speaking at the awards function in Raj Bhavan, Dr Senthil said, “The registration of degrees of the doctors will be made online and work for the same is in process. As of date, 1,39,400 doctors have registered.” The Council does the registrations and issues licence to the medical practitioners who possess qualifications recognised by the Medical Council of India. Presenting the awards to the doctors, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said,” Mission before us is to make healthcare comprehensive, universal, affordable and qualitatively professional. For achieving this objective, the road ahead is going to be complex and arduous. It is only medical experts such as the award winners of today, who can show the way for us to be successful in our mission.”

The awardees were Dr M Kamatchi, former director of Medical and Rural Health Services,Dr Radhabai, MD, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr C N Raja, ENT surgeon from Erode, Dr Chithra Iyyappan, professor of paediatrics and senior consultant, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Madurai, Dr Chinnadurai Abdulla, managing director, AR Hospital, and Dr P S Nagendran, managing director, Devaki Speciality Hospital, Madurai.

Also, Dr V Ramadevi, professor and head of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, who did the first double hands transplant in the State, Dr Laxmi Narasimman, professor of neurology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dr Jaswanth, surgical gastroenterology and Dr Sivakumar, orthopaedic surgeon.