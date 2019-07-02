Home States Tamil Nadu

Make healthcare universal, affordable: Guv Banwarilal Purohit

The Tamil Nadu Medical Council is in the process of starting online registrations for UG and PG certificates, said Dr K Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Medical Council.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit presented Doctors Day Medical Excellence Awards 2019 at the Raj Bhavan on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council is in the process of starting online registrations for UG and PG certificates, said Dr K Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Medical Council.

The Council presented Doctors’ Day Medical Excellence awards 2019 to 10 doctors who have done exemplary service in the field of medicine on National Doctors’ Day on Monday.

Speaking at the awards function in Raj Bhavan, Dr Senthil said, “The registration of degrees of the doctors will be made online and work for the same is in process. As of date, 1,39,400 doctors have registered.” The Council does the registrations and issues licence to the medical practitioners who possess qualifications recognised by the Medical Council of India. Presenting the awards to the doctors, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said,” Mission before us is to make healthcare comprehensive, universal, affordable and qualitatively professional. For achieving this objective, the road ahead is going to be complex and arduous. It is only medical experts such as the award winners of today, who can show the way for us to be successful in our mission.”

The awardees were Dr M Kamatchi, former director of Medical and Rural Health Services,Dr Radhabai, MD, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr C N Raja, ENT surgeon from Erode, Dr Chithra Iyyappan, professor of paediatrics and senior consultant, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Madurai, Dr Chinnadurai Abdulla, managing director, AR Hospital, and Dr P S Nagendran, managing director, Devaki Speciality Hospital, Madurai.

Also, Dr V Ramadevi, professor and head of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, who did the first double hands transplant in the State, Dr Laxmi Narasimman, professor of neurology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dr Jaswanth, surgical gastroenterology and Dr Sivakumar, orthopaedic surgeon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Tamil Nadu Medical Council
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp