Report sought over alleged custodial death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Monday, directed the Madurai Police Commissioner to file a detailed report on the alleged death of a 28-year-old auto driver in police custody on Saturday. Based on a newspaper report, SHRC initiated suo moto proceedings and directed the Commissioner to file a report in four weeks.

According to the news report that appeared in an English daily, Manikandan, an auto driver from the Palanganatham locality in Madurai, was alleged to have been engaged in a quarrel with a group of auto drivers on Friday night. The Karimedu police picked Manikandan for interrogation and let them off later with a warning.

On Saturday morning, he was found in an unconscious state and the police rushed him to the Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.