TN granted time till July 30 in Rajiv Gandhi convicts case

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has granted time till July 30 to the State government to ascertain the fate of its communication sent on September 9, 2018, recommending to Tamil Nadu Governor to order the premature release of all the seven life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case. 

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar gave the direction when the petitions from convict Robert Payas and another, came up before them, on Monday. Earlier, the bench was told that a reminder has been sent to the Governor. 

The judges were requested to adjourn the matter till July 30 when a similar petition from another accused, Nalini, is scheduled to come up. And the bench granted time till July 30.

