Warrants issued against Sarath Kumar, Radhika

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actors R Sarath Kumar and Radhika and a partner in their firm have been issued with bailable warrants by a Fast Track Court (FTC) in Saidapet, in connection with cheque bounce cases, on June 28 after the trio failed to turn up when the cases came up for heearing. The judge also dismissed their petitions to dispense with their personal appearance.

According to the counsel for Radiance Media Private Limited, which is the complainant herein, Magic Frames Company, in which Sarath, Radhika and Listin Stephen are partners, had borrowed `1.50 crore from his client firm, which is a film financing company, and issued two cheques. Subsequently, Sarath had obtained a hand loan of `50 lakh from Radiance Media. In return, he had issued five cheques for `10 lakh each. When the cheques were presented for realisation, they bounced.