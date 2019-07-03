Abandon ship: 2 AMMK netas back to AIADMK 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: It was a day of substantial political gains for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK. In Tenkasi, former minister Esakki Subbaiah, who was a staunch supporter of AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, announced his return to AIADMK. In Chennai, ET Rathinasabapathy, one of the three MLAs who were supporting Dhinakaran, called on Palaniswami at the Secretariat to assure his loyalty to the party.

Rathinasabapathy’s return is significant as it boosts the strength of the AIADMK government in the House. He, along with MLAs R Prabhu and VT Kalaiselvan, had moved the Supreme Court after a complaint was filed with Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal by the AIADMK whip that the trio had engaged in anti-party activities by supporting Dhinakaran.

Earlier in the day, the state government urged the apex court to expedite hearing on the petition filed by the trio. The top court has accepted the government petition. Meanwhile, the DMK had given a notice to move no-confidence motion against the House Speaker, which it later withdrew, to preempt the ruling party’s reported plans to disqualify the three legislators.

“I don’t want to criticise Dhinakaran now... It’s unnecessary as the people have rejected them,” said Rathinasabapathy after meeting the chief minister. “Also, through the recent elections, people have recognised AIADMK as the party of Amma (J Jayalalithaa).”

Speaking to the media, Rathinasabapathy also said that VT Kalaiselvan and R Prabhu would return to AIADMK very soon. “The case we have filed before the SC will come to an end. The credit for bringing me back to the parent party goes to Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar,” said Rathinasabapathy.