Allow MLAs to set up high mast light, DMK tells govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the question hour, I Inbadurai of AIADMK wanted to know whether high mast lights would come up at Thisayanvilai Uvari road junction in Radhapuram Assembly constituency. SP Velumani, minister for Municipal administration, in reply, said that it would be considered if any MP will come forward and give fund for the light.

At the time, Duraimurugan, vice president of DMK said, “The government should take steps to allow MLAs to put up high-mast light in their constituencies by using the MLA local area development fund just like the MPs.” In response, Velumani said that the provision was dropped in 2011 due to electricity shortage at the time and it would be considered after consultation with the CM.