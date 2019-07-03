Child labourer at inspector’s house?

By Express News Service

MADURAI/NAGERCOIL: An 11-year-old girl, reportedly adopted from a children’s home and employed as a domestic hand in the house of an elderly woman, was rescued from in Kadupatti here on Monday. The elderly woman is reportedly a woman police inspector’s mother; her son-in-law is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

According to sources, the ChildLine received a tip-off that a girl was doing domestic chores at the house of one Rani in Kadupatti. The girl was not admitted to any school after her adoption from a children’s home in Dindigul district, where Rani’s daughter is currently posted. Rani’s son-in-law is a DSP in Tirupur district, sources added.

Acting on the tip-off, officials from the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit and Labour Department rushed to the house and rescued the girl. On Tuesday, she was sent to a children’s home, where she will be staying until the investigation gets over, sources said.

Though the family members claim that the girl had been adopted from a home in Dindigul, sources said that the documents pertaining to the “adoption” seemed to be forged. The Kadupatti police are yet to file a case since no complaint has been filed by the DCPU.

District Child Protection Officer Ganeshan said it was too early to comment on the issue. Child Welfare Committee too remained tight-lipped. Meanwhile, five minor boys were rescued from a plastic factory near Vellichandai in Kanniyakumari on Monday. All the children, including a seven-year-old, were from Uttar Pradesh. Police secured the factory owners.

Forged documents?

