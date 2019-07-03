Cong MLA wants multi-speciality hospital in Ooty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government should take steps to establish either a multi-speciality hospital or medical college in Ooty, demanded Congress MLA R Ganesh during the question hour on Tuesday. “More than three lakh tourists visited this season and there is no proper facility to treat people in case of emergency. Hence, the government should take steps to establish the facility.” Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said that the demand will be considered and noted that already MRI and CT scanners are installed in Ooty hospitals.