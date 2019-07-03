Home States Tamil Nadu

Decision on ‘one nation, one ration card’ after scrutiny: Food minister

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj informed the Assembly that the government would take a decision on the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme after scrutinising all aspects.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Food Minister R Kamaraj| Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj informed the Assembly that the government would take a decision on the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme after scrutinising all aspects. Earlier, moving a calling attention motion over the Centre’s scheme, AV Velu, DMK member, said that in Tamil Nadu through the Public Distribution System (PDS), the government was distributing 20-kg rice free of cost and dal varieties and sugar at subsidised rates. The Public Distribution System differs from State to State, but the Centre intends to bring the system across the country under a single network. 

After all, PDS is State’s right which the Centre should not snatch away, he observed. Velu further said the TN PDS was serving around 1.99 crore ration card-holders. If the one-nation-one ration-card system is implemented, it will bring more ration cards under the system, thereby causing more financial burden to the state. Hence, the government should oppose the scheme.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
one nation one ration card R Kamaraj Food and Civil Supplies
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp