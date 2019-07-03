Drunk man escapes with e-challan gadget

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An inebriated man snatched an e-challan gadget from a policeman and escaped when he was stopped during a vehicle check at Madipakkam on Monday night. A police officer attached to Madipakkam traffic enforcement, said,” It was around 7 pm and we were conducting a routine check near the radial road.

The signal turned red and when we asked a biker to go back, he was struggling.

When we took him to the side and checked with the breath analyzer machine, it was confirmed he was drunk, adding before we could print the e-challan he snatched the machine and fled the spot in his bike.”

He was returning from work and had boozed with friends and was heading towards Pallavaram, the officer said. Pallikaranai police booked him and he was detained the next morning. Further investigations are on in the matter.