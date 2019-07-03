EWS quota: ‘All parties to be consulted’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday assured the Assembly that a decision on implementation of the new quota for economically weaker sections from ‘forward’ castes will be taken only after an all-party meeting and considering the views of all political parties in Tamil Nadu. He said this while responding to an attention motion of DMK leader MK Stalin.

Speaking in the Assembly while moving a calling attention motion, Stalin said: “NEET had been forcibly imposed on the State despite stiff opposition... In this situation, the Centre has announced 10 per cent reservation for poor persons of upper castes, which is against Constitution.”

Stalin wondered how Centre could now increase the number of seats in medical colleges, to implement the EWS quota, while it had refused to do so earlier. Stalin termed the EWS quota for upper castes as a ‘slow poison’ that will dilute the purpose of reservations for backward communities. CM assured the 69 per cent reservation would be followed.