Karur students win gold at yoga olympiad

KARUR: Two students from government schools in Karur won gold medals at the National Yoga Olympiad - 2019 organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) from June 18 to 20 in New Delhi.

Abarna Sree (13), daughter of Senthil Murugan, is from Devanatham in Kulithalai is a Class 9 student at the Kulithalai Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Janarthanan (15), son of Arunachalam, lives in Vengamedi is a Class 10 student of Morning Star Government Aided High school.

This is the first time the State has won gold since the Olympiad was launched. The two youngsters won gold in the under-17 category for boys and girls. Student coordinator Baskaran told Express, “It gives us immense pleasure and delight as victory for Tamil Nadu has come after ages. While Class 6, 7 and 8 students take part in the under-14 category, Class 9 and 10 students are in the under-17 category. Out of the 280-plus students who participated from across the country representing their States, our students won gold medals.”

Baskran added: “While Tamil Nadu won gold and came in first place, Gujarat won the silver and West Bengal was awarded the bronze in the tournament. The children had earlier won several competitions at the district level which fetched them an opportunity to attend the State selection meet which took place in Namakkal district last month. Impressed with our students’ performance, the selectors picked them on June 15 to represent Tamil Nadu. Within the next few days they went to Delhi and came back with gold medals.”The gold medallists expressed hope of representing the country in international tournaments.