Home States Tamil Nadu

Kiran Bedi flayed by CM Narayanasamy for water remarks

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condemned Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s statement on people and political leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condemned Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s statement on people and political leaders in Tamil Nadu.“Water scarcity is not only prevailing in Tamil Nadu. People living in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are suffering due to the water crisis. Failure of monsoon is a primary reason for water scarcity in Tamil Nadu.

But, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi made derogatory remarks on political leaders and people of Tamil Nadu, while she spoke about water scarcity in the State,” said V Narayanasamy at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday.

Pointing out that she had no right to criticise the people of Tamil Nadu, he alleged that her unnecessary interference into issues in other state is a cry for publicity. “However, when DMK president and opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly MK Stalin raised the issue in the assembly, the speaker removed it from the records,” he stated. “It would be definitely raised in the Parliament by opposition parties.”

He also alleged that the Centre had sent Kiran Bedi to Puducherry to make trouble for the Congress government. “I want the Central government to allocate proper fund for the development of water bodies in states, since no state can implement any water body renovation project by its own, due to financial constraints,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi V Narayanasamy Puducherry
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp