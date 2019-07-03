Kiran Bedi flayed by CM Narayanasamy for water remarks

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condemned Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s statement on people and political leaders in Tamil Nadu.“Water scarcity is not only prevailing in Tamil Nadu. People living in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are suffering due to the water crisis. Failure of monsoon is a primary reason for water scarcity in Tamil Nadu.

But, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi made derogatory remarks on political leaders and people of Tamil Nadu, while she spoke about water scarcity in the State,” said V Narayanasamy at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday.

Pointing out that she had no right to criticise the people of Tamil Nadu, he alleged that her unnecessary interference into issues in other state is a cry for publicity. “However, when DMK president and opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly MK Stalin raised the issue in the assembly, the speaker removed it from the records,” he stated. “It would be definitely raised in the Parliament by opposition parties.”

He also alleged that the Centre had sent Kiran Bedi to Puducherry to make trouble for the Congress government. “I want the Central government to allocate proper fund for the development of water bodies in states, since no state can implement any water body renovation project by its own, due to financial constraints,” he stated.