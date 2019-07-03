Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK nominates Vaiko as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

The 75-year old leader visited DMK president MK Stalin at the party headquarters to thank him for the seat.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko (Photo | ENS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Tuesday named party General Secretary Vaiko as the party's candidate from Tamil Nadu for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking to ANI, Vaiko said: "At a high-level committee conducted today, I was nominated as the candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections, for the lone seat allotted to MDMK by the DMK as part of a pre-poll agreement."

The 75-year old leader visited DMK president MK Stalin at the party headquarters to thank him for the seat.

On July 1, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced names of its three nominees for the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls. DMK President MK Stalin nominated M Shanmugham of DMK and advocate B Wilson for the Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu to be held on July 18.

The DMK had agreed to give one of its three Rajya Sabha seats to MDMK, as part of an agreement in the recently held parliamentary election. Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General of India Wilson is the man who won the Marina land case in Madras High court when the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government did not give permission for late chief minister M Karunanidhi to be buried at the Marina beach.

Shanmugham is general secretary of Labour Progressive Federation, the DMK's labour union wing. Elections to the six Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled on July 18. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK has 123 members, DMK 100, Congress 7, IUML and Independent one each with two seats vacant. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MDMK Vaiko Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha polls Rajya Sabha elections DMK Tamil Nadu politics
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp