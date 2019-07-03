Notice on plea for foot over-bridge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL plea has been made in the Madras High Court, for a direction to the authorities concerned, to construct a foot over-bridge (FOB) near the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tirumangalam in Anna Nagar, for the safety of the school children as also the general public. A division bench, before which the PIL came up on Wednesday, impleaded the secretary, Highways and Minor Ports, as a party respondent.

The PIL prayed for a direction to the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), for providing a pedestrian crossing.“In as much as the subject road is stated to be a State Highway, it is necessary to ascertain from the Highways department as to the possibility of constructing a foot over-bridge, within a time frame. Therefore, the Highways and Minor Ports is a necessary party for the effective adjudication of the litigation,” the division bench said.