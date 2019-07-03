Home States Tamil Nadu

SC judgements in regional language: DMK chief Stalin says avoidance of Tamil will lead to doubts

Stalin requested Gogoi to include Tamil in the list of regional languages in which the apex court judgements will be translated.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK Chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Welcoming the apex court's decision to translate its judgements in regional languages, DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said it is disappointing not to find Tamil language in the list.

In a statement issued here, Stalin referring to news reports said it was joyous to read that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is in favour of translating Supreme Court judgements in regional languages.

As a result of this initiative there will be an opportunity to get the Supreme Court judgements in five regional languages including Kannada and Telugu, Stalin said.

He said Tamil is one of the official languages of the country and translating Supreme Court judgements in Tamil will be of great help to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Further, the avoidance of Tamil - one of the oldest language in the Indian sub-continent - by the Supreme Court will lead to various doubts in the minds of Tamils across the world, he remarked.

Stalin requested Gogoi to include Tamil in the list of regional languages in which the apex court judgements will be translated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalin DMK Supreme court judgements Regional languages
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp