SC judgements in regional language: DMK chief Stalin says avoidance of Tamil will lead to doubts

By IANS

CHENNAI: Welcoming the apex court's decision to translate its judgements in regional languages, DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said it is disappointing not to find Tamil language in the list.

In a statement issued here, Stalin referring to news reports said it was joyous to read that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is in favour of translating Supreme Court judgements in regional languages.

As a result of this initiative there will be an opportunity to get the Supreme Court judgements in five regional languages including Kannada and Telugu, Stalin said.

He said Tamil is one of the official languages of the country and translating Supreme Court judgements in Tamil will be of great help to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Further, the avoidance of Tamil - one of the oldest language in the Indian sub-continent - by the Supreme Court will lead to various doubts in the minds of Tamils across the world, he remarked.

Stalin requested Gogoi to include Tamil in the list of regional languages in which the apex court judgements will be translated.