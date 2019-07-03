Show proof of Rahul’s Mekedatu comment: TNCC

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement about Rahul Gandhi’s remark over the Mekedatu dam. In a release on Tuesday, he noted the CM said in the Assembly on Monday that Rahul had promised during his recent election campaign in Karnataka that steps would be taken to construct the dam and dismantle the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Alagiri asked the CM to show proof.
