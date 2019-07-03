Home States Tamil Nadu

Special meet to hone engineering graduates’ skills

To enhance technical and employability skills of engineering graduates, the Tamil Nadu government will start conducting special interaction meetings for them.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To enhance technical and employability skills of engineering graduates, the Tamil Nadu government will start conducting special interaction meetings for them. The meetings will be conducted in five different zones – Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Madurai – at a cost of Rs 1 crore.  The government has allocated Rs 20 lakh for each of the five zones for the purpose, announced  Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan in the Assembly during a discussion on demands for grants to the Higher Education department.

Besides, the minister said that to enhance the exposure of students of government polytechnic colleges, 100 students would be sent to foreign colleges and Rs 1.5 crore would be spent on the project. The government will introduce at least 81 new courses in undergraduate and postgraduate streams in arts and science colleges in the current academic year, Anbalagan said, adding that  learner support centres and examination centres of Tamil Nadu Open University would be set up at 91 government arts and science colleges across the State and Rs 50 lakh allocated for the project. 

The minister also announced that Rs 63 lakh had been allocated to help 18 needy government science and arts colleges improve their infrastructure so that they obtain NAAC accreditation. The government will also renovate the ladies hostel in Presidency College and construct a new hostel at a cost of Rs 9.90 crore while administrative and academic blocks in two government polytechnic colleges at Palacode in Dharmapuri district and Mohanur in Namakkal district will be constructed at a cost of Rs 37.70 crore.

Anbalagan said the government will also take measures to implement the Enterprise Resource Planning in Bharathiar University to integrate the data sources in a seamless way to provide unified access for timely information and decision-making. It will cost Rs 1.15 crore, he added.

