Stagnant opportunities force workers to migrate elsewhere

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: It’s the search of greener pastures that drives the jobless to the foreign shores. When TNIE gave a bird’s-eye view of the emigration situation from the delta and southern districts late last month (see snippet), a worm’s-eye view of the ground reality became necessary to ascertain the cause of this outflow of talent and workforce. When TNIE shifted focus to Sivaganga, a tale of neglect made its presence apparent.

For those into statistics, 13,878 people migrated from Sivaganga to West Asian countries between January 2014 and December 2018. The reasons: poor industrial growth and stagnant employment opportunities. That the region has been a stronghold of Congress (except during 2011-16 term) has done little to uplift its status, despite the usual refrain of the party being in power for close to half-a-century.

The State government schemes – SIDCO and SIPCOT – cut a sorry figure as a vicious circle of labour shortage and lack of opportunities come into play. President of Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Samy Thiravidamani said the industries in the SIDCO and the SIPCOT special zones in the region were struggling to stay afloat. “A chunk of the able workforce has been migrating to other districts, states and abroad. This is primarily due to absence of sustainable industries. The only way to answer the demands of better job prospects is to bring in new industries,” he says.

Weavers’ woes

Despite being a major employment generator, the weaving sector has seen little to no development in ages. That the weavers of the region have managed to wrest the Geographical Indicators (GI) tag for the Kandangi saree (Chettinad cotton saree) is a testimony to the spirit of the craftsmen here than any effort on part of the powers-that-be. Around 150 families still weave the GI tag holder sarees using traditional methods. However, the advent of powerloom-made sarees started eating into the share of traditional practitioners. The demand for an incentive-laced package to revive the business is still doing the rounds.

The residents are also banking on the Centre’s overdrive for digitalisation of villages. At a time when the Narendra Modi-led government has announced uplift of at least one lakh villages, the people here have been clamouring for the inclusion of villages from the district to the ambitious scheme.

River-linking project

Already reeling under water shortage, the residents of the villages – Manmadurai, Devakottai and Sivaganga among others – are faced with a drought-like situation, the solution to which lies in Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link.

The residents wanted the Centre to announce more trains to plot the ‘neglected district’ on the Railways’ map. “Rameswaram-Bengaluru train via Karaikudi, Rameswaram-Tirupathi via Karaikudi and Rameswaram-Mumbai via Karaikudi are essential for giving a boost to business and travel,” opined a cross-section of the people.

nine districts top list

Over 2 lakh people from Tamil Nadu migrated for employment to 18 countries predominantly in the Middle East between 2014 and 2018. Most of them went for unskilled jobs. Data shows that 63 per cent of those who migrated are from Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Madurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga and Tiruchirapallai.