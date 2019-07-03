Woman kills infant son, ends life 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her seven-month-old baby boy before hanging herself at Sathiyamangalam in Anaicut in the district.Police registered a case under section 174 (3) of CrPC – suicide by a woman under suspicious circumstances within seven years of marriage.

The deceased, S Pavithra (21), married Suresh one-and-a-half years ago, and the couple had a seven-month-old boy, Vishwa. Suresh was serving in the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) in Jharkhand. The death was said to be an alleged fallout of a family dispute, as per the police report. Pavithra had been living at her mother’s house.

The incident occurred on June 30 when Pavithra committed suicide by hanging herself inside the house after killing her son by smothering him in a water tub.Virinchipuram police registered a case. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050.