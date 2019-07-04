Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai water crisis: AIADMK stages protest against Kiran Bedi over remarks on Palaniswami government

Leader of the legislature wing of AIADMK A Anbalagan, who led the demonstration, urged the Centre to recall Bedi from Puducherry as her remarks were 'highly derogatory and demeaning.'

Published: 04th July 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK workers staged a protest here Thursday against the recent comments made by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on the Tamil Nadu government and the people in the context of the water scarcity in Chennai.

Leader of the legislature wing of AIADMK A Anbalagan, who led the demonstration, urged the Centre to recall Bedi from Puducherry as her remarks were "highly derogatory and demeaning."

Agitators raised slogans against Bedi for her "unjustified and unwarranted comments against Tamil Nadu government and the people of the State."

Anbalagan alleged that the development activities in Puducherry had come to a standstill with Bedi locking horns with the Narayanasamy-led Congress government here during the last three years.

Hitting out at the Lt Governor over her remarks, the AIADMK leader said, "Bedi has no locus standi to make any comments on the politicians, bureaucracy and the people of Tamil Nadu in the context of the water crisis` he said and asked Bedi to hold her tongue."

ALSO READ | Losing 10 litres of drinking water every minute as CWSS pipeline damaged in TN's Karur

"If late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa were alive would Bedi have made such derogatory statements against the Tamil Nadu government and the people?" he asked and urged Bedi to withdraw her comments and tender an apology to the people.

The Lt Governor, referring to a media report on the water situation in Chennai, had said that the city has become the first in the country to run dry four years after it witnessed floods due to copious rains.

ALSO READ | Chennai residents sweat and fret as even light showers lead to power outages

The people's perception, in response to the report, was that the situation arose due to "poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy," she had said.

Later, she said she had shared only the people's perception.

"It is not my personal view and hence there is nothing personal in the message," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Water Crisis Chennai Water Crisis AIADMK Kiran Bedi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Anjali
    There seems to be a vendetta against the Lt governor she is all for the people of Pondicherry maybe the truth hurts for the politicians!!!!!!!!!
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp