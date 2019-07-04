Home States Tamil Nadu

CM allows DMK MLA to finish speech, Oppn lauds magnanimity

Other ministers should emulate the CM, he said amidst thumping of desks by DMK members.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture, principal opposition party DMK lauded Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly on Wednesday for being magnanimous in allowing the opposition members to finish their speeches unlike other ruling party members. 

The CM was hearing DMK member T Senguttuvan saying, “The Krishnagiri dam shutters are damaged and water goes waste. Hence, the government should take steps to set right them.” Replying to the demand, the CM said, “The Krishnagiri dam has eight shutters. Of the eight, one shutter got damaged and was replaced. And works are going on to replace the remaining shutters.” 

Then, Duraimurugan, DMK deputy floor leader, said, “I welcome the CM’s magnanimous attitude as he waits to give his reply till the opposition member finishes his speech. This is in sharp contrast to the ministers who frequently disturb the speaking members.”  Other ministers should emulate the CM, he said amidst thumping of desks by DMK members.

25 new paddy procurement centres at Rs 15 cr
Chennai: Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj informed the Assembly that new buildings would be constructed for 25 Direct Paddy Procurement Centres (DPPCs) at a cost of Rs 15 crore. To dry up agricultural products, 100 drying fields would be constructed at 100 DPPCs at a cost of Rs 13 crore. Similarly, overhead water tank would be constructed at 13 state government modern rice mills at a cost of Rs 13 crore and CCTV cameras installed at 60 Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouses at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, the minister said. K Raju, Minister for Cooperation, said that the ceiling of crop pledge loan would be increased to Rs 10 lakh from `three lakh. Likewise, the housing loan ceiling would be increased to Rs 30 lakh for farmers and to Rs 20 lakh for individuals.

Tables turned on DMK MLA’s allegation

Chennai: Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam put the DMK in a tight spot when its MLA T Senguttuvan, spoke during the debate on demands for grants and alleged that malpractices are taking place in the AIADMK rule. Shanmugam said,” A scam took place in the Porur branch of Kancheepuram Central Cooperative bank (in DMK regime) wherein, a total of Rs 100 crore worth malpractices occurred under the pretext of offering loan to Women Self Help Groups. The case is being investigated by the CBI following the High Court order.” Following this statement, the DMK MLAs were seen visibly embarrassed and raised their voices to counter him. However, the speaker denied permission to them to do so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp