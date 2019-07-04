CM allows DMK MLA to finish speech, Oppn lauds magnanimity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture, principal opposition party DMK lauded Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly on Wednesday for being magnanimous in allowing the opposition members to finish their speeches unlike other ruling party members.

The CM was hearing DMK member T Senguttuvan saying, “The Krishnagiri dam shutters are damaged and water goes waste. Hence, the government should take steps to set right them.” Replying to the demand, the CM said, “The Krishnagiri dam has eight shutters. Of the eight, one shutter got damaged and was replaced. And works are going on to replace the remaining shutters.”

Then, Duraimurugan, DMK deputy floor leader, said, “I welcome the CM’s magnanimous attitude as he waits to give his reply till the opposition member finishes his speech. This is in sharp contrast to the ministers who frequently disturb the speaking members.” Other ministers should emulate the CM, he said amidst thumping of desks by DMK members.

25 new paddy procurement centres at Rs 15 cr

Chennai: Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj informed the Assembly that new buildings would be constructed for 25 Direct Paddy Procurement Centres (DPPCs) at a cost of Rs 15 crore. To dry up agricultural products, 100 drying fields would be constructed at 100 DPPCs at a cost of Rs 13 crore. Similarly, overhead water tank would be constructed at 13 state government modern rice mills at a cost of Rs 13 crore and CCTV cameras installed at 60 Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouses at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, the minister said. K Raju, Minister for Cooperation, said that the ceiling of crop pledge loan would be increased to Rs 10 lakh from `three lakh. Likewise, the housing loan ceiling would be increased to Rs 30 lakh for farmers and to Rs 20 lakh for individuals.

Tables turned on DMK MLA’s allegation



Chennai: Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam put the DMK in a tight spot when its MLA T Senguttuvan, spoke during the debate on demands for grants and alleged that malpractices are taking place in the AIADMK rule. Shanmugam said,” A scam took place in the Porur branch of Kancheepuram Central Cooperative bank (in DMK regime) wherein, a total of Rs 100 crore worth malpractices occurred under the pretext of offering loan to Women Self Help Groups. The case is being investigated by the CBI following the High Court order.” Following this statement, the DMK MLAs were seen visibly embarrassed and raised their voices to counter him. However, the speaker denied permission to them to do so.