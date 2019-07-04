Home States Tamil Nadu

Insurance firm told to pay for deficient service

For declining insurance claims, a consumer forum directed Star Health insurance to refund `99,967 along with compensation of `30,000 to the complainant.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For declining insurance claims, a consumer forum directed Star Health insurance to refund Rs 99,967 along with compensation of Rs 30,000 to the complainant.

G Gopalakrishnan of Selaiyur submitted that in September 2016, he took a Star Comprehensive Insurance Policy of  Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited for his family for a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh between September 7, 2016 and September 6, 2017. 

His wife Chitra was admitted to a private nursing home in Chrompet on January 22, 2017, after she developed abdominal pain, which needed surgery to remove the uterus. He spent Rs 99,967 towards medical expense and his claim was rejected by the insurance company. Gopalakrishnan submitted a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chengapettu, Kanchipuram seeking Rs 5 lakh.

Counsel for Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Limited stated that the patient was diagnosed with uterine bleeding, which was not covered in the first two years as per the policy. The bench presided by J Justin David, members K Prameela and D Babu Varadharajan said the firm did not provide sufficient service and directed it to pay refund and compensation.

TAGS
Insurance firm
