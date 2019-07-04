Replacing rickety supply lines only way to prevent wastage of water

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Manapparai residents are facing the risk of having their drinking water supply cut off as pipelines built under the Cauvery Drinking Water Scheme are poorly maintained.

Cracks have developed at several places in the pipeline between Manathattai and Marangapuri, resulting in wastage of water. Every time there is a breakage in the pipeline, water supply is cut off for at least three days so repairs can be carried out.

Built in 2002, the pipeline has allegedly not been maintained for the past 17 years. “Ruptures are reported in the pipe at least five to six times a year. During such incidents, we do not get drinking water for three to four days. The cracks are sealed by welding, which is a temporary solution. The pipes are never replaced,” said Kadar, a Manapparai resident.

There are multiple cracks in the pipeline on the verge of splitting near Kalingapatti. Incidentally, the pipeline was welded two months ago after a major burst. “ In March. there was a huge burst of pipeline and TWAD officials sealed the cracks. Two months later, there are three new cracks in the same section and they could burst at any moment,” said a Kalingapatti resident.

“We are now receiving water once in three days. If any of the pipes burst in the coming weeks, we will probably be without drinking water for a week,” said Kadar.

Speaking to Express, Mannivanan, Executive Engineer (Maintenance), TWAD said, “We have given a proposal to replace the entire pipeline as it is prone to frequent bursts.”