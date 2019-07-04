Tamil Nadu's Vellore parliamentary constituency to go to polls on August 5

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Finally, the Fort city is going to polls on August 5 to elect its representative to the Lok Sabah. The polls, initially scheduled for April 18 along with 38 other Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, were rescinded by the Election Commission of India (ECI) hours after the high decibel campaign drew to a close on April 16.

The ECI cited cash haul of Rs. 10.57 lakh from the premises of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, whose son DM Kathir Anand was the candidate, and Rs. 11.48 crore from the premises of Damodaran, a relative of local DMK functionary Poonjolai Seenivasan by the Income Tax (I-T) sleuths, as vitiating the situation in conducting free and fair polls.

The tax watchdog searched the premises of Durai Murugan on 29 and 30 March and Damodaran on 1 April leading to the cancellation of the high stakes polls in which both Kathir Anand and his rival AC Shanmugam, founder of Puthia Neethi Katchi, contesting on AIADMK alliance, fancied chances of winning.

The cash seized from Damodaran was bundled in small packets with wardwise details. Certain papers containing ward details and electorate were also confiscated by the tax men.

The I-T action drew flak from the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu as they blamed the Central agency of carrying out selective raids to destabilize the preparation of their candidates.

Durai Murugan, then coming down heavily on the I-T department, asserted that he would legally face the consequences.

Following the searches made by I-T, the Katpadi police registered a case against Kathir Anand, Damodaran and Poonjolai Seenivasan under sections 125 (A) of Representation People Act for filing false affidavit, 171 (E) and 171 (B) Indian Penal Code for bribery and inducing voters.

As per the announcement of ECI, the notification for the polls will be issued on July11, the last date for filing nominations is on July 18 while scrutiny is on the following day and withdrawal of nominations can be done till 22 July.

Polling will be held on August 5 and counting will be held on August 9 and the poll process will be wound up on 11 August.

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, consisting of Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvaithinankuppam (KV Kuppam) (SC), Gudiyatham (SC), Vaniyambadi and Ambur Assembly segments has a total electorate of 14.14 lakh.

The major candidates who were in the fray before the polls were called off were DM Kathir Anand, AC Shanmugam and K Pandurangan of AMMK.

It is expected that these same candidates will again be entering the fray. Voters belonging to Vanniyar, Muslim, Mudaliyar and Dalit community hold sway in swinging the poll outcome.

Poll schedule

Notification 11.7.19

Last date for filing nominations 18.7.19

Scrutiny 19.7.19

Withdrawal of nominations 22.7.19

Polling 5.8.19

Counting 9.8.19

Total voters 14.14 lakh

Assembly segments: Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvaithinankuppam (KV Kuppam), Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, Ambur