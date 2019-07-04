Home States Tamil Nadu

Two held for assaulting doc in Mettupalayam

Coimbatore rural police has booked a case and arrested two persons, who had assaulted the doctor and staff at Mettupalayam Government hospital on Tuesday night.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore rural police has booked a case and arrested two persons, who had assaulted the doctor and staff at Mettupalayam Government hospital on Tuesday night. They were arrested under the TN Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

Followed the arrest, doctors and staff withdrew their strike on Wednesday.
Three employees including a duty doctor were attacked by the relatives of a woman, who died after she met with a road accident in Mettupalayam on Tuesday evening. The mob assaulted the doctor by banging a medicine tray on his head and pulled him down on the bed. The staff nurse was also assaulted and was injured in her ear causing partial deafness.

According to the hospital administration, the victim Rukmini (38) was brought to the emergency ward at around 6.55 pm. She had met with an accident on Coimbatore main road in Mettupalayam.
“She had grievous injuries. We gave her first aid and began procedures to refer her to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and also arranged for an ambulance. But her relatives refused our referral and took her to a nearby private hospital by proper discharging,” an official from hospital added. She was shifted in a private ambulance at 7.30 pm. At 8.30 pm, they brought her back, but she had already died. After Dr Lakshmana Kumar declared her dead, the relatives assaulted the doctor, staff nurse Mahalakshmi and the paramedical staff Kumarasamy. The three are undergoing treatment.
In this juncture, doctors submitted a complaint along with CCTV footage of the incident to the police on Tuesday night. 

“Based on complaint from the Chief Medical officer S Seralathan, a case was registered on Wednesday, under four sections including woman harassment, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008. We have arrested Thangaraj of Kuttaiyur and Meeran from Mettupalayam,” said Mani, DSP (Periyanaickenpalayam sub division).
The protest was withdrawn after the arrest was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mettupalayam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp