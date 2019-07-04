Two held for assaulting doc in Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore rural police has booked a case and arrested two persons, who had assaulted the doctor and staff at Mettupalayam Government hospital on Tuesday night. They were arrested under the TN Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

Followed the arrest, doctors and staff withdrew their strike on Wednesday.

Three employees including a duty doctor were attacked by the relatives of a woman, who died after she met with a road accident in Mettupalayam on Tuesday evening. The mob assaulted the doctor by banging a medicine tray on his head and pulled him down on the bed. The staff nurse was also assaulted and was injured in her ear causing partial deafness.

According to the hospital administration, the victim Rukmini (38) was brought to the emergency ward at around 6.55 pm. She had met with an accident on Coimbatore main road in Mettupalayam.

“She had grievous injuries. We gave her first aid and began procedures to refer her to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and also arranged for an ambulance. But her relatives refused our referral and took her to a nearby private hospital by proper discharging,” an official from hospital added. She was shifted in a private ambulance at 7.30 pm. At 8.30 pm, they brought her back, but she had already died. After Dr Lakshmana Kumar declared her dead, the relatives assaulted the doctor, staff nurse Mahalakshmi and the paramedical staff Kumarasamy. The three are undergoing treatment.

In this juncture, doctors submitted a complaint along with CCTV footage of the incident to the police on Tuesday night.

“Based on complaint from the Chief Medical officer S Seralathan, a case was registered on Wednesday, under four sections including woman harassment, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008. We have arrested Thangaraj of Kuttaiyur and Meeran from Mettupalayam,” said Mani, DSP (Periyanaickenpalayam sub division).

The protest was withdrawn after the arrest was confirmed on Wednesday evening.