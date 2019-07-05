100 MTC buses in 72 routes to ensure better connectivity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) introduced 100 new buses to cover 72 routes on Thursday. The buses have been distributed to 28 depots across Chennai city.

According to sources, with this, the number of new buses in MTC increases to 460 on Thursday. Following are a few bus routes covered by the new buses: 72 C (T Nagar-Thiruverkadu), 570 (CMBT-Kelambakkam), 583 (Tambaram-Sriperumbudur), 578 (Poonamallee-Sunguvarchathiram), V51 (T Nagar-Tambaram East), 500 EXP (Tambaram-Chengalpattu) and 27B (CMBT-Anna Square).ENS