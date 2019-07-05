28K houses will be built for Gaja victims soon, says OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday informed the Assembly that construction of 28,671 houses at a cost of Rs 1,742.22 crore for those affected by cyclone Gaja in four delta districts - Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai, would begin very soon.

Responding to an issue raised by DMK MLA U Mathivanan, Panneerselvam said these houses would be built by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. In Nagapattinam district, while 7.458 individual houses (each 300 sq.ft) would be built at a cost of Rs 298.32 crore, 5,308 would be built as multi-storey buildings at a cost of Rs 477.72 crore.

In Thanjavur district, 1,217 individual houses and 960 residential quarters as multi-storey buildings will be built. In Tiruvarur district, 5,502 individual houses and 4,284 residential quarters as multi-storey buildings would be constructed. For Pudukottai district, 2,518 individual houses and 1,424 residential quarters would be built.