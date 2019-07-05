Amendments will safeguard Aadhaar info: AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Thursday welcomed the Aadhaar and Other laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha saying that the Centre had brought the amendments to safeguard personal information of Aadhaar card holders and their individual identity.

P Raveendranath Kumar, the lone AIADMK member in the House, said already out of 130 crore people, as many as 123 crore had reposed faith in Aadhaar.

“Subsequent to this amendment, no individual shall be compelled to provide proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo authentication for the purpose of establishing his identity unless it is so provided by a law made by parliament,” he said.

He also said the amendments were also aimed at making Aadhaar people-friendly. Besides, the amendments will pave way for use of alternative virtual identity number to conceal actual Aadhaar number. The Bill also gives a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

VCK opposes legislation

D Ravikumar said Bill will change the tone of government administration. Considering certain clauses, it should be referred to a parliamentary standing committee.