Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami flags off 500 new buses

Madurai and Tiruneveli divisions together did not receive even 50 per cent of the buses Villupuram and Salem divisions received in the last two years.

Published: 05th July 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Pannerselvam and others flagging off the new buses on Thursday | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Share of new buses in the eight State Transport Undertakings (STU) increased to 17 per cent of the total fleet strength with inauguration of 500 new buses by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday.

The buses were built at a cost of Rs 158.72 crore. The fleet of eight transport corporations is 22,500. While 2,816 buses were flagged off formally in five phases between July 7 last year and July 4 this year, official records put the total number of new buses at 3,881.

“Many buses which were built in the last two years could not be formally inaugurated due to administrative constraints. In order to avoid revenue loss, 1,065 buses were put into service without formal inauguration,” claimed a senior transport official.

Madurai and Tiruneveli divisions together did not receive even 50 per cent of the buses Villupuram and Salem divisions received in the last two years. Buses of the two corporations in Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli account for the largest number of ill-maintained fleet.“Over 60 per cent of the routes in these divisions are not profitable. Divisions are allocated buses in proportion to revenue and demand,” said a senior official.

New services to Kerala
“We have launched new services to Kerala in eight routes, including Chennai - Munnar . More routes will be added,” said the official from SETC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp