CM Palaniswami flags off 500 new buses

CHENNAI: Share of new buses in the eight State Transport Undertakings (STU) increased to 17 per cent of the total fleet strength with inauguration of 500 new buses by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday.

The buses were built at a cost of Rs 158.72 crore. The fleet of eight transport corporations is 22,500. While 2,816 buses were flagged off formally in five phases between July 7 last year and July 4 this year, official records put the total number of new buses at 3,881.

“Many buses which were built in the last two years could not be formally inaugurated due to administrative constraints. In order to avoid revenue loss, 1,065 buses were put into service without formal inauguration,” claimed a senior transport official.

Madurai and Tiruneveli divisions together did not receive even 50 per cent of the buses Villupuram and Salem divisions received in the last two years. Buses of the two corporations in Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli account for the largest number of ill-maintained fleet.“Over 60 per cent of the routes in these divisions are not profitable. Divisions are allocated buses in proportion to revenue and demand,” said a senior official.

New services to Kerala

“We have launched new services to Kerala in eight routes, including Chennai - Munnar . More routes will be added,” said the official from SETC.