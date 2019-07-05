CM Palaniswami lays foundation for 10 new companies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday laid foundation for 10 new companies coming up with a total investment of Rs 2,244.66 crore, through the video-conferencing facility. Through these industries, 5,283 persons would get employment.

The CM also commissioned three new industries with an investment of Rs 140 crore, which would give employment to 3,350. The MoUs for all these 13 companies were signed during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet held in January.

Apart from these firms, the Chief Minister laid foundation for three more projects in SIPCOT industrial parks with an investment of Rs 130.34 crore. These industries would provide employment to 671 persons.

The 10 new companies are: TPI Composites Inc, USA (Rs 730 crore - Oragadam, Kancheepuram dt), Birla Carbon India Private Limited (Rs 500 crore - Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur dt), Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (Rs 100 crore - Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram dt), Mahindra Steel Service Centre Limited (Rs 150 crore Indospace Industrial Park, Tiruvallur dt), Mothi Spinners Private Limited and Lucky Weavers India Private Limited (Rs 370 crore - Namakkal, Erode dt), Kaleesuwari Refinery and Industry Private Limited (Rs 150 crore - Tiruvallur dt), SP Apparels Limited (Rs 130 crore - Vazhapady, Salem dt), Sakthi Steel Industries Limited (Rs 37.66 crore - Irungattukottai, Kancheepuram dt), Sun Estates (Rs 47 crore -Sumanthirapedu village - Kancheepuram dt) and Krishnaveni Carbon Products (P) Limited (Rs 30 crore-Chinnavedampatti, Coimbatore dt).

The three industries which commissioned production on Thursday were: EKKI Homa Private Limited (Rs 15 crore, Sathy Road, Coimbatore dt), Syrma Technology Private Limited (Rs 75 crore, MEPZ-Sanatorium, Kancheepuram dt) and Renaatus Procon Private Limited (Rs 50 crore, Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli dt).

3 new projects

The three new projects for which foundation was laid were: Welbow Metals India Private Limited in Cheyyar, Galvano Track Solutions in Ranipet and Ranganayaki Papers Private Limited in Bargur.