Defamation proceedings against Stalin stayed

Published: 05th July 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Further proceedings in connection with a defamation case pending against DMK president MK Stalin before the Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) at Chengalpattu was stayed by the Madras High Court on Thursday. Justice N Anand Venkatesh granted the interim relief when a petition from Stalin to quash the defamation complaint filed by District Public Prosecutor came up.

The personal appearance of Stalin before the PSJ was also dispensed with by the judge, who posted the matter for further hearing, along with similar matters, on August 8. The case relates to a speech by Stalin in  Sholinganallur on January 20, in which he had allegedly made some derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The judge also directed State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan to tag all pending cases relating to defamatory speeches against ministers and CM filed by City Public Prosecutor and the Assistant Public Prosecutors of various district courts before him on August 8 to enable him to pass orders.

