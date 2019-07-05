Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in digitalisation may affect TN’s Ease of Doing Business

Sources told Express that during a review of Single Window Portal by Guidance Bureau on July 3, it was found that planning permission for building under CMDA was yet to be integrated.

By C Shivakumar
CHENNAI: Delay in integrating the proposed online plan approval of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) with the single window portal developed by Guidance Bureau of Industries department can affect Ease of Doing Business (EDB) ranking of State government. Tamil Nadu can lose nearly 40 points if the services of departments are not integrated under the portal, official sources said.

It is learnt that the bureau has set a target of month-end to complete the integration process and has called for a meeting to discuss the issue.  Based on a request, the bureau has asked Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency (TNeGA) to develop software for single window facilitation. TNeGA has awarded the work to Muthu Soft Labs.

“One of the action points recommended by DIPP is that the building plan approval for industrial projects has to be provided as a service through online single window system facilitating submission, payments, tracking of status, approvals and issue of certificate through the portal which will be maintained by Guidance Bureau,” sources said.

