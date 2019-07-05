HR & CE JC held for filming staff taking bath

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Joint Commissioner (JC) of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE) in Madurai was arrested for clandestinely videographing two women employees - an assistant commissioner and a typist working in the same department — while they were taking bath.

The incident came to light on June 29 when the assistant commissioner noticed a pen drive and a mobile camera with the recording mode on inside the shirt of the joint commissioner that was hanging on a hanger in the bathroom of a VIP room in Sathuragiri hill.

Police said that the officials were on a tour to Sundaramahalingam and Sandhanamahalingam temples on Sathuragiri hills for counting the money in the hundials. When the joint commissioner along with other employees climbed down the hill on June 28, the two women - AC and the typist - stayed over at Sathuragiri for some official purpose.

After alerting her senior officials, the assistant commissioner lodged a complaint to office of Superintendent of Police N Manivannan. Later Saptur police registered a case and arrested the JC. His cell phone, laptop and pen camera were seized. Further investigations are on.