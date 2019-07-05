Industries body wants SIDCO restructured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (IEMA) has urged the State government to restructure Small Industries Development Corporation and merge Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with Industries department.

Association president K V Kanakambaram said the association has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday that SIDCO is not being given priority by government and bureaucrats are given additional charge of the body thereby affecting the smooth functioning of the company.

The association also highlighted that SIDCO lacked a permanent managing director and sufficient staff and it was supervised by project officers who held additional charge such as for Thirumudivakkam, Thirumazhisai, Thandarai and Alathur Estates. It sought experienced SIDCO officials for industrial estates maintenance.

Stating lack of measures to revive closing units, the association said the units were getting many benefits from industries department.