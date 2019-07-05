‘Install CCTV cameras in bus depots to curb graft’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State Transport Secretary to install CCTV cameras in all bus terminals, depots and administrative offices of the transport department to ascertain whether any irregularities are taking place in the transport corporation.

Justice S M Subramaniam, who passed the order, also directed the Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the assets of all higher officials of the department and to initiate disciplinary action against them in case of discrepancies, within four months.

The judge noted that while private players in transport services are earning huge profit, any citizen can logically think about the reason why the State transport corporations are sustaining heavy monetary loss.

“It is high time for the government to inquire into the large scale allegations of misappropriation of funds, theft of articles and corruption in the transport corporations and the activities of its higher officials and win the confidence of public,” he stated and gave the above directions.

The order came in response to a petition filed by P Rajendran, a retired Senior Superintendent of the department, seeking disciplinary action against one Sugumar, the Joint Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Development Finance Corporation of Chennai for allegedly misappropriating the department’s revenue. The allegations made by the petitioner are serious in nature and ought to be investigated, the judge opined and ordered the department to conduct an inquiry within six weeks.

