Home States Tamil Nadu

Once a haven, now just a dry lake

Birds are now quenching their thirst at a pond which is on the verge of being parched  in Koothappar village.

Published: 05th July 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

A lake spanning 70 heactares on the banks of Grand Anaicut Canal near Kiliyur wears a bleak and barren look | Express

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With a lake covering an area of 70 hectares, Kiliyur farmers used to worry about migratory birds visiting the water body. These birds also visited farmlands in Kiliyur and farmers had a trying time saving sowed seeds. But now, this huge lake on the banks of the Grand Anaicut Canal has completely dried up and Kiliyur farmers are now worried about their future.

“Earlier, we used to worry about birds visiting the lake. Usually, it would have some water in it. But this year, it is totally dry. If water is released from the Kollidam, it would be of great help to us, otherwise, only rain can come to our rescue,” said Adhiveerasingam a farmer from Kiliyur.

Birds are now quenching their thirst at a pond which is on the verge of being parched in Koothappar village. The village is barely 10 km away from Kiliyur.

“The pond would also have no water in two or three days. Since there is no water in Kiliyur lake, more birds are coming to this pond. In both villages, farmers are facing the same situation. They do not have sufficient water for agriculture, so we are all waiting for the rain,” said R Kumaraguru, a farmer from Koothappar village.

Though there has been a demand by environmentalists to build a bird sanctuary in Kiliyur, farmers opposed the move as they feared it would further increase bird activity in the area.  “The construction of a sanctuary would help the water body and birds. But the increase in bird activity would affect the farmers. Therefore, such a decision would make farming difficult even during the time of water availability. So, the government can consider measures to conserve this lake. The measures should ensure water availability in the lake. The government should also take action against those who used motors to pump out water from this lake,” said Mahendran, a farmer from Kiliyur,

With lakes and ponds drying up, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) had turned out to be a relief for some women in Kiliyur.

“If there is rain, we will have work on farmlands, but now, most of us do not have any work. MGNREGS is a great relief for us. However, the situation could worsen in the coming years,” said a woman from Kiliyur.  

TAGS
water crisis Tamil Nadu farmers
Water Crisis
Comments

