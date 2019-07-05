Senthil Balaji’s remark triggers AIADMK- DMK war of words

CHENNAI: A remark by a former minister V Senthil Balaji invited a war of words between DMK and AIADMK for more than 30 minutes on Thursday. Speaking on the demands for grants for Energy department, he indirectly attacked AIADMK members stating he got the post (MLA) without being submissive before anyone.When Revenue minister RB Udhayakumar was about to counter him, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, intervened and said Senthil Balaji did not mention anyone’s name. Hence, why the minister was getting ready to interrupt him, he asked.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PSG sign former Manchester United midfielder Herrera on five-year deal
With team in slumps, fans at the stands dry up for West Indies
Urjit Patel warns against PSB loan push to accelerate growth
Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive with enrollment of tribal family in Telangana
Where India can find a cool $1 trillion