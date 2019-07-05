Senthil Balaji’s remark triggers AIADMK- DMK war of words

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A remark by a former minister V Senthil Balaji invited a war of words between DMK and AIADMK for more than 30 minutes on Thursday. Speaking on the demands for grants for Energy department, he indirectly attacked AIADMK members stating he got the post (MLA) without being submissive before anyone.When Revenue minister RB Udhayakumar was about to counter him, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, intervened and said Senthil Balaji did not mention anyone’s name. Hence, why the minister was getting ready to interrupt him, he asked.